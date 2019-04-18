Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,913 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,359,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,050,000 after buying an additional 223,814 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 110.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 160,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 84,136 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 47.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,466,000 after purchasing an additional 441,603 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.73.

CL stock opened at $68.68 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 22,634 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,500,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,162,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,104,803.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 2,218 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $147,230.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,780.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,900,449 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

