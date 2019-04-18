Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 3,042 Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $140,170.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $583,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,381 shares of company stock valued at $985,986. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $191.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.37 and a fifty-two week high of $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley set a $246.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Macquarie set a $192.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Constellation Brands to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.42.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

