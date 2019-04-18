QUALCOMM (QCOM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QCOM. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.32.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.52. 9,714,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,975,070. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $82.52. The company has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 9,505.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,612,696 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,897,041.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,830,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,829,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,806,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,891,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,192,851 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $662,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.