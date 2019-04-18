Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Wintrust Financial Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $77.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 3,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $252,862.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Crane sold 2,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $152,703.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,291.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 810,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 209.2% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 20,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 17.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 108.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

