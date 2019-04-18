Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for APHRIA INC-TS Decreased by Seaport Global Securities (APH)

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of APHRIA INC-TS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Hundley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for APHRIA INC-TS’s FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

