Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Cut by B. Riley

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Ducommun in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Ducommun stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $488.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $164.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $31,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,482,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 140,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ducommun by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

