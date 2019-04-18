Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Issued By Cormark

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $483.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.01 million. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

AUY opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.81. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,918,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,068,000 after purchasing an additional 769,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,387,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after buying an additional 4,332,305 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,419,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,434,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after buying an additional 753,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 223,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.