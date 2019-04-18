Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for PacWest Bancorp Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $285.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PACW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.11.

Shares of PACW opened at $39.87 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $55.86. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,919,000 after acquiring an additional 294,694 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 579.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 76,192 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.