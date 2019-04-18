Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Issued By KeyCorp

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Paycom Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $150.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Shares of PAYC opened at $186.94 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $96.44 and a twelve month high of $193.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 85.75, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $855,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total value of $471,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,373 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total transaction of $453,883.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,973 shares of company stock worth $7,387,222. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

