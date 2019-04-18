Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ET. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

NYSE ET opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.73. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

