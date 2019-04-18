Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Decreased by Oppenheimer (CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.84.

Shares of CHKP opened at $129.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $93.76 and a one year high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 42.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 21,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,180,000 after purchasing an additional 256,607 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.