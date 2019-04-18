Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Novartis AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novartis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.50 to $82.52 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Novartis stock opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $178.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.20. Novartis has a 52 week low of $72.30 and a 52 week high of $96.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 88,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $83,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 870,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,051. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.