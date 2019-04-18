Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Aerohive Networks Inc Issued By DA Davidson (HIVE)

Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) – DA Davidson cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aerohive Networks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Kelleher now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Aerohive Networks’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Get Aerohive Networks alerts:

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Aerohive Networks had a negative return on equity of 78.97% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $38.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Aerohive Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerohive Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aerohive Networks in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of Aerohive Networks stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Aerohive Networks has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aerohive Networks by 22.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,855,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 532,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aerohive Networks by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 133,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Aerohive Networks by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,637,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 133,714 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Aerohive Networks by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 790,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 96,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Aerohive Networks by 8.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 697,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen Debenham sold 12,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 289,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,933.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan Amrod sold 40,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $176,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aerohive Networks Company Profile

Aerohive Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Aerohive Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerohive Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.