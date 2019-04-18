Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (PZN) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Pzena Investment Management has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years. Pzena Investment Management has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pzena Investment Management to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

PZN traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.13. 70,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,063. The company has a market cap of $577.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.15. Pzena Investment Management has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.87 million. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pzena Investment Management will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Pzena Investment Management worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PZN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

