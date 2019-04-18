Public Storage (PSA) Holdings Trimmed by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises 2.6% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.45. The stock had a trading volume of 852,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,115. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $192.02 and a 1 year high of $234.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America set a $230.00 target price on shares of Public Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Public Storage to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.88.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,429 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 162 million net rentable square feet in the United States and we owned a 35.2% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 232 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

