Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,554 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (BTU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,229 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,642,244 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after purchasing an additional 845,959 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,373 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 363.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,563 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 78,146 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $64,492.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,443.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 16,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $474,848.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,688.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,979 shares of company stock worth $1,663,697. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BTU shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Peabody Energy to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. MKM Partners set a $44.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $28.26 on Thursday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

