Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $253,000 Position in REX American Resources Corp (REX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,717 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources stock opened at $83.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $520.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.77. REX American Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 6.50%.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

