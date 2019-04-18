Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $211,000 Holdings in Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 31,151 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.53. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $45.45.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.29 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.76%. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEI. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Craig Hallum raised Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

In related news, CAO Amit N. Patel purchased 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.54 per share, with a total value of $28,118.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

