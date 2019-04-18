Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $170,000 Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 45.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,093,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 120,713 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 315.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

KELYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelly Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Kelly Services news, EVP Teresa Carroll sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $107,366.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,547.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Olivier Thirot sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $119,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,487 shares of company stock worth $411,008 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.81. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $32.31.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 0.42%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

