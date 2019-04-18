Prudential’s (PRU) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,428 ($31.73) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective (down from GBX 2,100 ($27.44)) on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays restated a top pick rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,522 ($19.89) to GBX 1,558 ($20.36) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,041.33 ($26.67).

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,776.50 ($23.21) on Monday. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,962 ($25.64). The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 33.68 ($0.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $15.67. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In other news, insider Mike Wells sold 149,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,561 ($20.40), for a total transaction of £2,327,794.42 ($3,041,675.71).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.