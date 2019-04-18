ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (TBT) Position Boosted by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 1,098.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.06% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBT. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $5,510,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000.

Shares of TBT stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,018. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1134 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

