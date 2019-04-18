ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.05

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 284140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0292 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $835,000. Meditor Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $2,898,000. Finally, Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $11,674,000.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
