Proshares Ultra Gold Miners (GDXX) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in Proshares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 6.02% of Proshares Ultra Gold Miners worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Proshares Ultra Gold Miners stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. Proshares Ultra Gold Miners has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $41.00.

