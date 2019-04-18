Propetro (PUMP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.30

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 51087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Propetro from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Propetro in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Propetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Propetro in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Propetro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $425.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.47 million. Propetro had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 30.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Propetro Holding Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Propetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

