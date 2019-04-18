Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases New Position in Westrock Co (WRK)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Westrock during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Westrock from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Westrock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

In other Westrock news, CFO Ward H. Dickson purchased 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.94 per share, with a total value of $100,351.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Currey M. Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westrock stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Westrock Co has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Westrock had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

