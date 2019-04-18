Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $6.81 Million Position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 4,146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,723,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,628,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,142 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $187,284,000. Betterment LLC boosted its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,563,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,491,000 after acquiring an additional 880,531 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,067,000.

BMV BNDX traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.59. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 1-year low of $960.00 and a 1-year high of $1,056.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

