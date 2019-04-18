Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys New Stake in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,563,000 after buying an additional 234,071 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 730,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Williams Companies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,558,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,363,000 after buying an additional 128,172 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Williams Companies by 987.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 27,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on Williams Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho set a $32.00 price objective on Williams Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

WMB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.32. 5,994,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,614,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.73. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $32.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Williams Companies had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

In other news, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $263,354.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter J. Bennett sold 14,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $403,124.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,981.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/proffitt-goodson-inc-buys-new-stake-in-williams-companies-inc-wmb.html.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.