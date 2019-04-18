Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position Increased by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.6% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 28,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $105.85 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $266.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.01%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,208,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $119,763,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $317,789.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,270,496 shares of company stock valued at $224,931,027 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

