Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,509 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 10,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 85,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Oppenheimer set a $92.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.16 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.82.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $290,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,290 shares in the company, valued at $28,202,697.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian Mueller sold 2,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $277,582.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,011 shares of company stock worth $8,878,668. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $82.35 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.13 and a 52-week high of $106.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -249.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

