Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,137,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,430,000 after buying an additional 1,155,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,017,000 after buying an additional 550,835 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,108,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,489,000 after buying an additional 1,619,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,963,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,047,000 after buying an additional 264,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,288,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.56.

Shares of PFG opened at $55.67 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $62.07.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $203,290 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/principal-financial-group-inc-pfg-shares-sold-by-gateway-investment-advisers-llc.html.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.