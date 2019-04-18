Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,930 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Energy Recovery worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 798,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 286,899 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 97,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 78,704 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 241,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 109,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

ERII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $507.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 4.81. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.68 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 36.99% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Emily Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,776 shares in the company, valued at $534,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 139,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $1,181,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,646,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,370 shares of company stock worth $1,959,034 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/principal-financial-group-inc-has-2-85-million-stake-in-energy-recovery-inc-erii.html.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.