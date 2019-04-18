Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (UFI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Unifi worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Unifi by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Unifi during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Unifi by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unifi by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unifi alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

NYSE UFI opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $363.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.78. Unifi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $35.26.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.80 million. Unifi had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,734 shares in the company, valued at $361,454.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop acquired 24,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $558,193.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,543.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 64,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,480 over the last three months. 22.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (UFI)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/principal-financial-group-inc-has-2-69-million-holdings-in-unifi-inc-ufi.html.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.