Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 737 Realty Income Corp (O)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,378,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,157,000 after buying an additional 4,840,630 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 11,967.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $171,132,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,672,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,007,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,652 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Capital One Financial cut Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup set a $70.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $67.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $74.14.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.23 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.95%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

