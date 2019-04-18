Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Spotify (SPOT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 31.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 47.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 40.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 76.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of SPOT opened at $137.69 on Thursday. Spotify has a 12-month low of $103.29 and a 12-month high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.14.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

