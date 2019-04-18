PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $5,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $60.72 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.53 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.87.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $854.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSMT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $77.00.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

