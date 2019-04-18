President Trump Hits 1-Day Volume of $151.00 (PRES)

President Trump (CURRENCY:PRES) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, President Trump has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. President Trump has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $151.00 worth of President Trump was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One President Trump token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00416139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.01130206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00214890 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001616 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000142 BTC.

President Trump Profile

President Trump’s total supply is 57,968,072,167 tokens. President Trump’s official Twitter account is @Pres_Coin . The official website for President Trump is trump.2016coin.org

President Trump Token Trading

President Trump can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as President Trump directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire President Trump should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase President Trump using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

