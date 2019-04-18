Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Shares of PDS opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $819.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.28.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Precision Drilling (PDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/precision-drilling-pds-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.