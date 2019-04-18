Precision Drilling Corp (PD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PD shares. National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

In related news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 342,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.32, for a total transaction of C$7,633,440.00.

Shares of TSE:PD traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.73. 292,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,945. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.53. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$5.33.

Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

