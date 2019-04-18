PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries updated its Q2 guidance to $1.76-1.86 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $120.88 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $94.37 and a 52 week high of $118.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/ppg-industries-ppg-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-17-eps.html.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.43 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Argus upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.12.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.