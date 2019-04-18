PPG Industries (PPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries updated its Q2 guidance to $1.76-1.86 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $120.88 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $94.37 and a 52 week high of $118.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.
About PPG Industries
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.
