Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Vedanta (VEDL) Share Price

Media coverage about Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) has trended positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Vedanta earned a news sentiment score of 2.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Vedanta’s ranking:

Get Vedanta alerts:

VEDL stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.52. Vedanta has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VEDL shares. HSBC downgraded Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. CLSA downgraded Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Vedanta (VEDL) Share Price” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/positive-news-coverage-extremely-likely-to-affect-vedanta-vedl-share-price.html.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.