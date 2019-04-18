PolyOne (POL) Stock Price Down 6.5% After Earnings Miss

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) shares traded down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $27.77 and last traded at $28.86. 3,195,895 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 465% from the average session volume of 566,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). PolyOne had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $899.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on PolyOne in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POL. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in PolyOne by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,546 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in PolyOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PolyOne by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 110,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PolyOne by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in PolyOne by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,557,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,407,000 after purchasing an additional 113,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71.

About PolyOne (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

