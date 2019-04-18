Polar Capital LLP Buys 1,500 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.3% of Polar Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Polar Capital LLP owned 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $122,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50,446.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,349,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,244,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,341,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,831,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,396,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,417 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26,088.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,723,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,447,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $216.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $60.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total value of $1,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,454 shares in the company, valued at $46,949,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total transaction of $742,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,400,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,587,133. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.45.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

