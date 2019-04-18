PNC Financial Services Group Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share (PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s FY2020 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.66.

NYSE PNC opened at $133.87 on Tuesday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total value of $624,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,291.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 500 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.69 per share, with a total value of $62,845.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

