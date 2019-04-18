Plymouth Ind Re (PLYM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.62. Plymouth Ind Re posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plymouth Ind Re.

Get Plymouth Ind Re alerts:

Shares of PLYM opened at $16.55 on Monday. Plymouth Ind Re has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $18.27.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Ind Re (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Ind Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Ind Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.