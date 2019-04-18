Pluton Price Tops $1.09 on Exchanges (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Pluton token can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00020778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Liqui. During the last week, Pluton has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pluton has a total market cap of $923,548.00 and approximately $19,035.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00408205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.01112373 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00210253 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00001590 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pluton Token Profile

Pluton launched on June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pluton is plutus.it

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

