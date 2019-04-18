Plexus (PLXS) Issues Earnings Results

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $789.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.03 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Plexus’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Plexus updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.76-0.86 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.77. Plexus has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $66.98.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $3,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 234,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,789,439. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,454 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,094 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,601,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,213,000 after buying an additional 89,208 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth $216,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 127.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

