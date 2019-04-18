Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,163,904 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 372% from the previous session’s volume of 246,367 shares.The stock last traded at $8.01 and had previously closed at $7.81.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.58.
TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/playa-hotels-resorts-plya-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume.html.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.
Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.