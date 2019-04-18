Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,163,904 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 372% from the previous session’s volume of 246,367 shares.The stock last traded at $8.01 and had previously closed at $7.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 314,103 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 238,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 89,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25,970 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

