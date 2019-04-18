Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.63. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2019 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $14.48 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $15.05 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $168.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $187.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michele D. Trolli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $865,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,416.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $1,645,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,766 shares of company stock worth $2,977,668. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

