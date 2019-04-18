Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $105.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pinnacle West Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.73.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $94.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $73.41 and a 12 month high of $97.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.19.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $756.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, VP Donna M. Easterly sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $225,589.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,148.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce J. Nordstrom sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $315,266.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,492.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,132,062. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

