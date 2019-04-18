Piershale Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,432 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 12.9% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Piershale Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $21,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.87. The company had a trading volume of 597,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,699. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.42 and a one year high of $111.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2349 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

